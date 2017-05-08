E-paper

Hit-and-run: Police knocked down by speeding car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a case of hit-and-run, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was on Monday killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was on a morning walk in Langer House area of the city, police said. The car hit SI M Kishtaiah (57) from the back when he was walking.

Kishtaiah died on the spot, inspector of police, Langer House police station, C Anjaiah said. Kishtaiah was working as an SI in the special branch of Hyderabad police.
"After the incident, the car driver fled. Some passers-by noted down the car's registration number and based on their information a search has been launched to nab the absconding car driver," the inspector said.

"Unfortunately, today was the SI's marriage anniversary," he said.

