Hit-and-run: Police knocked down by speeding car in Hyderabad



Representational image



Hyderabad: In a case of hit-and-run, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was on Monday killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was on a morning walk in Langer House area of the city, police said. The car hit SI M Kishtaiah (57) from the back when he was walking.



Kishtaiah died on the spot, inspector of police, Langer House police station, C Anjaiah said. Kishtaiah was working as an SI in the special branch of Hyderabad police.

"After the incident, the car driver fled. Some passers-by noted down the car's registration number and based on their information a search has been launched to nab the absconding car driver," the inspector said.



"Unfortunately, today was the SI's marriage anniversary," he said.