Hizbul Mujahideen chief admits to having carried out terror attacks in India



Representational Image

Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Sayed Salahuddin, admitted to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil. As per reports the man who has been branded a ‘global terrorist’ by the Unites States, Salahuddin admitted to these terror attacks in an interview on Pakistan’s Geo News. He said that Hizbul had carried out a number of terror attacks in India, and added that the terrorist outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen had a large number of supporters in India.

As per reports by IndiaToday, during the interview Salahuddin said , "Khud India ke andar hamare bahot saare supporters hai. Jo hamse hamdardi hai. Jo samajh hai Kashmiri maslo mein. Jo hamse hamdardi karte hai. (We have many supporters in India who sympathise with us and have an understanding of the Kashmir issue.)"

"Hamne chand karyavaahi karke dikhai lekin 9/11 ke baad international scenario badal gaya aur hamne yeh chaha ki agar hamari karyavaahia, Kashmir se bahar jaari rahi, India ko mauka milega Kashmir ki tehreek par ek terrorism ki label chaspaan karne ki. (We carried out a few terror attacks but after 9/11, the world scenario changed. And we realised, that if we continued to carry out terror attacks outside Kashmir, then India would get an opportunity to label Kashmir as a terror state.)"

As this interview continued, Salahuddin admitter to purchasing weapons from international markets and said that he had the capacity to deliver the weapon to any place if he is paid for it. Th e Hizbul chief added, "Hathiyaar international market se aate hai. Aap mujhe paise de. Aapko yaha pahocha ke de dunga. Kaha pahochana hai? Main aapko de dunga. Sirf mujhe paise chahiye. (We get the arms from the international market. All I want is money. You tell me where you want the arms. I will have them delivered there,) .”