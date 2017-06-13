Hizbul Mujahideen module unearthed, four operatives arrested in Kashmir

Security forces yesterday unearthed a module of Hizbul Mujahideen by arresting four operatives including two terrorists in Kashmir

Acting on specific information, a joint cordon of police and 21-RR of Army was laid at Chogal, Handwara during which two persons identified as Mehrajudin and Obaid Shafi Malla were caught while moving in suspicious circumstances.

"Police and Army busted a module of Hizb and arrested two terrorists from Handwara in North Kashmir and two over ground workers from south Kashmir Awantipora town," a police spokesman said.

"The duo was asked to stop but they started running. The Naka party immediately swung into action and caught hold of them. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered," the spokesman said.

During the investigation, they revealed that they had come to Handwara for receiving ammunition and other war-like stores for their militant outfit, he said. "Cyber surveillance unit of JK Police also tracked their social media network accounts and found some incriminating material. They were misusing web-chats to hatch and execute terrorist conspiracies," he added.

On the disclosure of these two terrorists, two more members of the module, Shahid Ahmad Thoker and Irfan Ahmad, were arrested from Awantipora, he said.