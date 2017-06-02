Hizbul terrorists killed hours after attack on police party

The two slain terrorists were behind the attack; Home Minister Rajnath Singh says infiltration has come down after surgical strikes



Army personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Pic/PTI

In yet another success, the security forces yesterday killed two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, hours after a police party was targeted in Sopore area of north Kashmir at their behest.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore in Baramulla district at around 3.30 am after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

During the searches, the two terrorists opened fire on the forces, triggering a gun-battle, he said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said the slain terrorists were locals who belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were behind an attack on a police party.

"Yesterday, a grenade attack was carried out on a police deployment party in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured," Vaid told reporters. "The description of assailants and CCTV footage helped in identifying and arresting two persons, including one who had hurled the grenade at the police party," the DGP said.

Infiltration down

Infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan has come down to a large extent after India conducted surgical strikes on the terror hubs across the Line of Control, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. Addressing a gathering of central police and paramilitary personnel during a BSF investiture ceremony here, the home minister also asked security personnel to be cautious against using and forwarding unverified social media content.

"There used to be infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan. But I can say after surgical strikes, incidents of infiltration have come down to a large extent. I compliment both the army and the BSF for ensuring border security," Singh said.