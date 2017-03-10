Holi hooligans to be on police radar in Mumbai





Spraying or throwing coloured water or throwing water-filled balloons on pedestrians and unsuspecting persons during Holi celebrations can land the offenders behind bars, the police said today. With the festival of colours falling on Monday, the Mumbai Police on Friday said targeting unsuspecting people by throwing colours and water filled balloons will invite strict action.



The police are taking precautionary measures to avoid any kind of incident which may lead to communal tension and breach of public peace during Holi. Spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes and powder or throwing balloons filled with colours on pedestrians, unsuspected persons during the Holi celebration may land the

offenders behind bars, an official said. He said prohibition orders have been issued by the police for the period between March 12 and March 17.



The order states that uttering of obscene words or slogans in public or singing obscene songs during celebration will be an offence under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC. "Mumbai Police has issued order for precautionary measures during the Holi festival celebration. If it is found

that the orders are breached and a law and order issue is created, the offence will be lodged against the offenders and further action will be taken," the Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

In neighbouring Thane, the police have advised residential societies to lock the building terraces to avoid throwing colour filled balloons and plastic bags on pedestrians and vehicles. He said a strong action will be taken against the sellers of plastic bags and balloons for Holi.