Solomon Sopher, trustee of Sassoon Synagogue, Mumbai and Pune and Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, and Rabbi Menasseh, who flew down from the US, light candles to mark Holocaust Memorial Day at the Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue at Kala Ghoda on Sunday. Also seen is David Akov (extreme right), the Consul General of Israel. Pic/Sneha Kharabe