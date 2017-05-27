Holy month of Ramzan to begin from Sunday

Ramzan, the month of fasting in Islam, will begin from Sunday as the moon was not sighted yesterday.

A spokesperson of Delhi's Jama Masjid said as the moon was not yet sighted, the fasting won't begin today.

Sehri, which is the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims who keep fast, will begin tomorrow night.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. They break the fast with a meal known as iftar and before dawn they have a second opportunity to eat and drink during sehar.

Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed during that month. Ramadan is followed by the feast of Eid al-Fitr.

