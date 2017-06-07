Homeopathic doctors may have to wait a decade for licence to practice allopathy

Homeopathic doctors are upset that they might have to wait 5-10 years before they can get a seat in a course that will certify them to practise allopathy as well



Dr Manish Ojha is no. 5,950 in the waitlist for the course

It could be years before your neighbourhood homeopathic doctor will be able to prescribe allopathic medication to you. Last year, homeopaths across the state were relieved when the government started a one-year course in pharmacology, at the end of which they would get licence to practise allopathy. Now, however, many have realised that they might have to wait anywhere between 5-10 years before they even get a seat for the in-demand course.

There are as many as 65,000 homeopaths across Maharashtra, and every year, as many as 3,000 new graduates join their ranks. And yet, the state has only arranged for 700 seats per year. Some doctors, however, allege that far fewer seats are available, since only JJ Hospital is offering the course to homeopaths. At this rate, it could take anywhere between 5-10 years to cover all the doctors.

'Can't wait 10 years'

In 2014, the State Cabinet passed the controversial proposal permitting homeopaths in the state to prescribe allopathic medicines if they complete a one-year course in pharmacology under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Currently, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) is following a first-in-first-out system – whoever completed their homeopathy degree first will also be first invited to take the one-year course. "I can't wait for 10 years to get the certificate and then practice allopathy," said Dr Manish Ojha, who is currently at number 5,950 in the waitlist for the licence.

"The older doctors, who are aged over 50 years, have been practicing homeopathy for years, so many are not interested. But once the authorities start registering the younger doctors, most of them will want to take the course, so demand will only increase," added Dr Ojha.

"The circular made it compulsory for all medical colleges to provide 50 seats in pharmacology, so that we have a chance to register for the course, but hardly any medical colleges are following this. So, where will we go? And if we prescribe allopathic medicines without the certificate, the police will arrest us," said Dr Sunil Gupta, a homeopath from Dadar.

More seats next year

DMER chief, Dr Pravin H Shingare said the department is planning on increasing the number of seats to 1,900, but not in this academic year. "We have plans to increase the seats by 1,100, so the strength would increase to 1,900," said Dr Shingare. "We are not sure about starting it before this academic year begins in August, but certainly by November, we will start it. If needed, more seats will be added after two years."