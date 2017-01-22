Hong Kong scraps visa-free facility for Indians

Officials say that the facility has been withdrawn because the number of Indian asylum seekers was on the rise



There is also concern whether the move is due to pressure from China. Pic/Thinkstock

Beijing: In a setback to Indian travellers, Hong Kong has withdrawn the visa-free facility for Indians who will have to complete a pre-arrival registration from Monday.

"The online service for Pre-arrival Registration for Indian Nationals is now open," the Hong Kong immigration department said in its website.

"Indian nationals must apply for and successfully complete pre-arrival registration online before they can visit or transit the HKSAR visa-free. Pre-arrival registration is not required for Indian nationals in direct transit by air and not leaving the airport transit area," it said.

A notice on the Indian Consulate in Hong Kong said Indian passport holders without the Pre-Arrival Registration Slip would not be allowed to board a conveyance bound for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong had permitted Indians to enter with valid passport for a period up to 14 days without a visa. But it has been withdrawn despite representations from India ostensibly on the ground that the number of Indian asylum seekers was on the rise.