Hooch tragedy kills four in Bihar, 9 cops suspended

Four people died after consuming spurious liquor in Rohtas district of Bihar, following which nine police officials have been suspended. The Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar in last April. All constables posted in Ka­c­hhwa police station area have also been transferred, cops said. "Nine po­l­i­cemen, including three insp­ectors, have been pla­c­ed suspended. A speedy trial will be ensured upon the completion of the investigation," the DGP control room said.



Representational Pic

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the hooch tragedy and alleged that the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the state was "only on paper".

3 No. of people booked