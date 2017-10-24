Just a day after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death at a hookah parlour in Goregaon, the police have arrested five bouncers, who were involved in the incident.



Representation pic

Investigation has revealed that instead of trying to end the brawl that broke out between two groups at the parlour, they brutally beat up the deceased Mayur Panchal and his group members.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Anup Pandey, 25, Dipesh Nair, 23, Pavan Adhav, 26, Riyaz Ansari, 40, and Atish Tambe, 35. During investigation, the cops checked the CCTV footages of the joint and even recorded the statements of a number of eyewitnesses. Sources said that after the bouncers beat up Panchal, the members of the other group stabbed him and fled from the spot.

Also read: Mumbai: 26-year-old stabbed to death in hookah parlour brawl

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, said, “After checking the CCTV footages and recording the statements of witnesses, we arrested the accused under sections 323, 324 and 302 of IPC.

They were produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 27. The main accused, who stabbed Panchal, and the other members of his group are still at large. We have detained several people for inquiry.”

Argument leads to murder

A person stabbed Mayur Panchal outside Royal Smoke Hookah parlour on Sunday, after a brawl broke out between two groups. Though he was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Panchal, who worked as a salesman at a Powai mall, had gone to the parlour along with six to seven friends around 4 am. While they were dancing, he accidentally bumped into a man from another group, which led to a heated argument between the two groups

You may also like to read: Photos: Namrata Purohit trains the hot and sexy Malaika Arora