Just a day after arresting five bouncers involved in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place at the Royal Smoke Hookah Parlour in Goregaon on Sunday, the police identified all the accused involved in the crime. However, they are yet to trace one of the culprits, Swami Jawle, who is the son of a college professor.



Criminal minds

According to sources, three of the 15 people involved in the brawl, have criminal records. Cases of physical assault and attempt to murder are pending against them. Another accused in the case, identified as Vivek Shetiyar, too has criminal records. He was earlier arrested in an attempt to murder case and released on bail just 15 days back.

The Goregaon police on Tuesday arrested one more accused, Anwer Shaikh, a Nalasopara resident. Shaikh was working at the hookah joint for the past three years and was responsible for promoting the parlour and bringing in more customers.

Police speak

An officer from Goregaon police station told mid-day, "He was produced before the Borivli court and sent to police custody till October 27. We have identified all the accused and are investigating the case further."

The brutal end

In the wee hours of Sunday, a person stabbed Mayur Panchal outside Royal Smoke Hookah Parlour, after a brawl broke out between two groups when he accidentally bumped into one from the other group while dancing. He died during treatment at Cooper Hospital. Panchal, who worked as a salesman at a mall in Powai, had gone to the parlour around 4 am with friends.

