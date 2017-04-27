Horny woman's loud and noisy sex brings tennis game to a halt

Representational picture

An outdoor professional tennis match came to a brief halt amid sounds of loud sex. One of the players was about to serve his opponent when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound of a woman moaning in pleasure.

Frances Tiaofe and Mitchell Krueger were playing in the Sarasota Open when the noise of the couple making out could be heard around the auditorium. It was Tiafoe, who was serving in the second set, who noticed the noise.

Mike Cation, who was commentating on the game, said that he could hear the noise and that it was still going on. The noise was coming from outside the court and that it was very clear and loud.

In a report in Daily Mail, Cation told viewers: 'Well, that is the most bizarre situation. I don't know how to put this, folks, but somebody's phone is going off in the stands ... and it was an adult video." He then suggested the noise could be coming from a nearby apartment: 'No, that's not a phone, that's an apartment across the lake. Oh my God."