Horrifying video: Out-of-control lorry destroys houses in China

A spine-chilling footage of a video has emerged where a fast-moving and out-of-control lorry rams into a series of houses in China.

The CCTV video was captured in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The video shows the lorry moving at a breakneck speed, and destroying several buildings.

The truck is believed to have suffered brake failure, causing it to speed towards the homes. According to local reports, at least five people were killed, including the lorry driver.