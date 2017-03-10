Horror at Churchgate! Man tries to board moving train, crushed under it

A 24-year-old Naigaon resident trying to catch a moving train falls into the gap between platform and train and is crushed to death after coming under its wheels at Churchgate station

A 24-year-old man was crushed to death after coming under the wheels of a running train at Churchgate station on Wednesday night.

Akash Singh alias Deepak, a resident of Naigaon, was working with a Fort-based firm, Neutron Surgical Private Limited. On Wednesday night, when he had arrived at Churchgate station at 9.20 pm, the Virar fast local from platform number 4 was just pulling out of the station. He raced to catch it but fell into the gap between the train and the platform and came under the wheels of the train. “He was so badly crushed that his body got stuck in the wheels and the train could not move ahead. The police and RPF personnel were called and after nearly 30 minutes, the police managed to take out his mangled body and send it to GT Hospital,” said an officer from the Churchgate government railway police.

Singh was living with his cousin in Naigaon for the last few years. His parents live in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The police contacted his family via his mobile phone.

After the post mortem, Singh’s relatives are expected to take his body to UP.