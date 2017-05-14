Horror in Rohtak: 23-year-old woman gang-raped, stray dogs bite off victim's face

A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered with her mutilated body being found in Rohtak district, police said today. "Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body, which was spotted by a passerby in the urban estate area of Rohtak on May 11," a police officer said.

"Two persons, Sumit and Vikas, have been arrested in this connection. Sumit was an acquaintance of the victim," Sone­pat sub-inspector Ajay Malik said.

The woman, who was a divorcee, was allegedly kidnapped from Son­e­pat on May 9 and taken to Rohtak in a car. "During the interrogation, Sumit said they were close once. He said they got into an argument and he committed the crime in anger," Malik said.

Forensic experts said the victim's head and face were smashed with a hard object and crushed under the wheels of some vehicle. This, according to the police, was done to hide her identity.

The Haryana Police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the brutal gang-rape and murder.