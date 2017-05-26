Horror on Expressway: Armed men rob car, rape women at gunpoint

A man was also shot dead; the driver had stopped on the Yamuna Expressway to fix a flat tyre



People look at the vehicle which was targetted as police inspect it. Pic/PTI

Armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours yesterday, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery.

Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid. SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Love Kumar said the women have alleged gang rape and have been sent for medical examination. An FIR has been registered.

The police said the incident took place near Sabota village in Jewar around 1.40 am when the eight people were going to visit a relative undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The gang of five robbers targetted the vehicle after the driver stopped it near a roadside hut to fix a flat tyre. The occupants were attacked, and along with an old man who was in the hut, taken to a field nearby. The women were misbehaved with and a man was shot dead when he resisted," Kumar said. Police said the robbers took jewellery and Rs 44,000.