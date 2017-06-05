Hot Monday morning in Delhi



Representational picture

It was a hot morning on Monday in the national capital as the minimum temperature rose six notches above the season's average and was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

"The sky would mainly remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 40 per cent.

Delhi residents suffered under a searing sun on Sunday as the mercury in some parts of the national capital touched 47 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum shooting up to 44.6 degrees -- four notches above the normal.

Even the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.