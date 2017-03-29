Hot Pot! Bikini-clad girls serve you at this restaurant

Bikini clad waitress

A hot-pot restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, was recently talk of social media after photos of young bikini-clad waitresses serving customers went viral.

Owners of ‘Fresh Feast’, a new restaurant that opened in the Songshan district of Taipei, decided that they needed some extreme marketing in order to get the word out about their eatery and attract customers. And, so, for the grand opening, they hired five good-looking models and had them serve customers dressed only in skimpy bikinis, Oddity Central reported.

What more! The strategy worked better than they expected, as photos and videos of the waitresses have now gone viral online.

Local authorities were however not impressed and said that the approach was in 'low taste' and went against Chinese socialist values.

The restaurant, needless to say is quite a hit.