Hot Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury's plea dismissed by California court

In an 11-page document, the Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by hot yoga guru Bikram Choudhury in a sexual harassment case filed by his former in-house counsel Minakshi Jafa-Bodden. The document on the dismissal of the appeal states: "It has long been the rule in California that an appealing party may not flagrantly disobey court orders concerning the subject of the appeal without risking dismissal. This case presents no exception, and we dismiss the appeal under the disentitlement doctrine."

Also read: Mumbai woman who nailed 'Hot Yoga' guru Bikram Choudhury recounts her ordeal



A June 2002 image of Bikram Choudhury teaching a class in Los Angeles. Pic/Getty Images

Jafa-Bodden had in 2013 filed a case of sexual harassment and wrongful termination against Choudhury. In 2016, she was awarded punitive and compensatory damages amounting to $7.3 million, but is still to collect on the same. While Carla Minnard, of the Minnard Law Firm, one of Jafa-Bodden's attorneys, says the dismissal of the appeal is a big win, collecting on the judgment - a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Choudhury to hand over funds from his book sales and 700 yoga studios to Jafa-Bodden and also his collection of 43 luxury cars - remains a priority.

Also read: 'Hot yoga' guru Bikram Choudhury insisted on doing business in bed, claims Minakshi Jafa-Bodden



Survivor Minakshi Jafa-Bodden (centre) with her lawyers Mark Quigley (left) and Carla Minnard in the Court of Appeal on August 16

Excerpts from an email interview:

Choudhury's appeal has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal, California. What significance does this judgment hold for you?

This is a very significant and important victory for us. It means Bikram can no longer say that this matter is still unresolved. He lost his appeal, and the jury's unanimous verdict, which held him liable for sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination, is final. We are extremely gratified by the Court of Appeal's decision. It is the right decision, in my opinion, and sends a clear message to sleazy defendants who think they can game the system.

Also read: 'Hot yoga' founder, Bikram Choudhury, asked to pay nearly $1mn in sexual abuse case



Minakshi Jafa-Bodden

What do you plan to do next?

Our next steps are to begin enforcement of the warrant, which has just reached INTERPOL. We hope to have him in custody and returned to California before the end of the year. In the meantime, we continue to pursue his assets and the multiple fraudulent transfers of assets that he has undertaken since the verdict. He has fraudulently transferred a number of assets, such as his intellectual property, to his children in an effort to evade payment of the judgment.

Also read: Bikram Yoga founder denies sexual assault allegations

He has also created phony companies for the sole purpose of hiding assets. The fight is far from over. We absolutely must collect on the judgment. If not, there will be no accountability and the jury's verdict - while it will still be an important moral victory and vindication of Minakshi's struggle - will not have the "teeth" sufficient to make an individual like Bikram understand that he cannot engage in this illegal, outrageous, and vile conduct without paying the price. We obtained a warrant for Bikram Choudhury's arrest, and his bail has been set at $8 million. Once we have him picked up by law enforcement, he will be returned to the US and held in custody.

Have you received any part of the monetary component of the January judgment?

Nothing yet.

Bikram's fleet of 43 cars - which had also been awarded to Jafa-Bodden - had gone missing and the Los Angeles Police department was notified. What happened to this investigation?

The FBI recently began assisting Ms. Bodden in handling this matter, and, in connection with the issuance of the warrant for Bikram Choudhury's arrest.

Would you have any clue about Bikram's last known location?

We are working with INTERPOL and, very recently, are being assisted by the FBI. We believe he is still in Mexico, although we received recent intelligence that he may have left Mexico and traveled, under someone else's passport, and returned to India. If it is determined that he is back in India, we will be working with the Indian law enforcement to arrest him on the warrant and return him to the US.

Also read: Disgraced hot yoga guru Bikram Choudhury winds up US business, sets shop in Lonavla