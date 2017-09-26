Hotels or petrol pumps, now choose your toilet at Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation has urged hoteliers and fuel pump owners to open their washroom facilities to the masses

Citizens complain that most of the BNMC toilets remain filthy throughout the year. Representation pic

Even as the country prepares to mark the third anniversary of PM Modi's pet project, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission, on October 2, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has issued a notice to all petrol pump owners and hoteliers to make their washroom facilities available to the masses. The BNMC has urged these establishments to put up appropriate signage on its premises to make citizens aware of the free toilet facility.

Speaking to mid-day, a BNMC official said, "Strict action will be taken against establishments who fail to follow this order, under relevant sections of the Municipal Corporation Act.

'Migrant' issue

Significantly, Bhiwandi is home to countless migrant labourers, who primarily work in the garment-manufacturing sector. "Migrant workers often tend to defecate in the open due to the lack of toilets near manufacturing units. The free toilet facility should encourage people from all sections of society to refrain from open defecation," the official said. BNMC chief Dr Yogesh Mashke has issued the circular.

Apparently, the BNMC operates over 600 public toilets across the city. Citizens, however, complain that most of these toilets remain filthy throughout the year.

Petrol pumps miffed

Meanwhile, the BNMC move has not gone down well with petrol pump owners. A petrol pump official said, "The corporation has spent a huge amount of public money installing toilets around the city. Why not maintain them instead of asking us to make our washroom facilities available to the public?"

Speaking to mid-day, BNMC public relation officer Sunil Jhalke said, "The move aims to mark the third year of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The only outcome we are looking at is a cleaner city."