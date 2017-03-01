WhatsApp conversation of man questioning classmate over eating beef is disheartening

Arunima Bhattacharya. Pic/Facebook

A Facebook user had a conversation with a boy in her class (whom she had never seen) about how she, being a Hindu, is okay with beef and can 'justify beef', since she was born into a 'Hindu Brahmin' family.

The user by the name Arunima Bhattacharya shared the conversation on her Facebook profile which reveals how some people equate eating beef with Hinduism.

The conversation started with "Do you eat beef?" and "How can you eat beef if you are a Hindu?". The boy even said "Ghor Kalyug" for eating beef and got offended when she said beef is delicious.

He even made weird analogies by comparing meat to insects and made absurd statements by comparing eating beef to having sex.

The boy even asserted some 'rules' by the country and that the country will not progress if people stopped respecting sentiments (eating beef). When she tried to point out that he should respect her setiments and choices too, but he stuck to the fact that cow is worshipped in Hinduism and that beef shouldn't be consumed.

The woman lives in New Delhi and studies law in Delhi University.

Here is the entire conversation.

Aruniam however refused to divulge the name of the man who sent her these texts.