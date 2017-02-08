How cold was Tuesday in Mumbai? Find out



Tuesday, February 7 was the coldest day of the month in the last four years. The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santa Cruz observatory on Tuesday was 14 degrees Celsius. The previous lowest for the month was in February 2013, when the minimum temperatures fell to 13.2 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the sudden return of chill in the city, KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region) India Meteorological Department, was told Times of India, "These winds are coming from parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra where the minimum temperatures have dropped to as low as 10 degrees Celsius. These winds bring along with them chill and dryness. The gusty winds have been sustaining throughout the day, which has lead to this drop. We are forecasting that this condition will prevail till the weekend.”

The report added that the minimum temperatures recorded by IMD Colaba observatory on Tuesday were 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree Celsius below normal. The report also mentioned that the lowest minimum temperature recorded in February last year was 14.3 degree Celsius, on February.

As for the all-time lowest temperature for the month of February, it is 8.5 degree Celsius, recorded on February 8,2008.