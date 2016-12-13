How many more lives will be lost? Mamata Banerjee questions Narendra Modi



Mamata Banerjee



Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how many more lives would be lost in the country in the wake of the demonetisation move.

"How many more lives will be lost for Modi babu?" Banerjee said on a social media website while retweeting a post by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’ Brien.

TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien had tweeted a list of 95 people who he said had died while standing either in queues at banks or ATMs or allegedly committed suicide due to cash crunch after demonetisation.



Voicing concern over reported hacking of accounts and bank details, she questioned the Modi government's propaganda to "go digital.’ "Seeing reports about hacking journalists’ accounts & bank details. This is not about public interest. It's about violating privacy. It is an attempt at intimidating and silencing voices," she said in a statement. "Government says Go Digital and promises us it is safe. If it’s so safe, how are journalists’ bank account details being made public for millions by hackers? Digital India stands exposed, Modi babu," she said.