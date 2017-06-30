How much coffee did the characters in 'Friends' drink? This guy has answers

A really-bored man scanned through all 10 seasons of Friends to determine how much coffee each of the sitcom’s characters drank.

Kit Lovelace, a London-based writer, figured out how many cups of coffee each of the characters drank over the course of the show. His results show that Phoebe drank the most coffee, tallying 227 cups. Further, Lovelace also calculated that the group spent Rs 1.33 lakh on coffee throughout the series.

In the 236 episodes of the show, the 'friends' drank a total of 1,154 cups. According to the graphs, Phoebe drank the most over that time that is 227 cups. She was followed by Chandler who downed 212 cups, Monica with 198, Joey with 191, and Ross with 188.

He also wrote on Twitter, "Moreover, I then went ahead and broke it down season by season to see how their habits developed and changed over time..."

Here are some of his observations...

'FRIENDS' follows the personal and professional lives of six 20 to 30-something-year-old friends living in Manhattan. It is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show had 10 seasons With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. 

