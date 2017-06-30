How much coffee did the characters in 'Friends' drink? This guy has answers

A scene of the popular show 'Friends'

A really-bored man scanned through all 10 seasons of Friends to determine how much coffee each of the sitcom’s characters drank.

Kit Lovelace, a London-based writer, figured out how many cups of coffee each of the characters drank over the course of the show. His results show that Phoebe drank the most coffee, tallying 227 cups. Further, Lovelace also calculated that the group spent Rs 1.33 lakh on coffee throughout the series.

Digging through old stuff, just found my results from the time I went through all 236 episodes of Friends to see how much coffee they drank. pic.twitter.com/4Kg7QO0mA6 — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

In the 236 episodes of the show, the 'friends' drank a total of 1,154 cups. According to the graphs, Phoebe drank the most over that time that is 227 cups. She was followed by Chandler who downed 212 cups, Monica with 198, Joey with 191, and Ross with 188.

Also Read: Revisiting the hit TV series 'Friends'

He also wrote on Twitter, "Moreover, I then went ahead and broke it down season by season to see how their habits developed and changed over time..."

Moreover, I then went ahead and broke it down season by season to see how their habits developed and changed over time... pic.twitter.com/IoJ1lDNnpv — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

Here are some of his observations...

Because Monica gets a bill in the episode The One With Five Steaks And An Eggplant, we know that one coffee and one scone comes to $4.12. — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

It's not unreasonable to assume therefore that a coffee is ~$1.50. That being so, including tips, I also worked out how much they spent... pic.twitter.com/2G9xSbqv7c — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

This works out at roughly $1.46 per character, per episode. Roughly the price of a single Pret filter coffee (before we tanked the pound...) — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

(FYI: We know they leave 20% tips because in the episode The One With Unagi Joey questions the amount left and Chandler confirms it as 20%.) — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

'FRIENDS' follows the personal and professional lives of six 20 to 30-something-year-old friends living in Manhattan. It is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show had 10 seasons With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.