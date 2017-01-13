How Om Puri's death brought his driver into the limelight



Om Puri

The death of a celebrity usually leads to tributes flowing in for him from all over. But, in the case of Bollywood legend Om Puri’s sudden passing away, his driver has been pitchforked into the limelight out of complete obscurity.

How Rampramod Mishra came into the picture

At around 7 am on the fateful Friday of January 6, Puri’s driver Rampramod Mishra reached the actor’s third-floor residence and rang the bell, there was no response. He got suspicious and raised an alarm. Puri’s neighbours gathered and managed to get duplicate keys to enter his home. Upon opening the door, they found Puri lying on the ground near his kitchen, bleeding from his head. The driver, Puri’s wife Nandita and a few of his neighbours from the Oakland Park building then rushed him to the Cooper Hospital, but it was too late.

Rampramod Mishra

Actor’s last conversation with driver

Before he left for home on Thursday night (January 5), Mishra had been instructed by Puri to arrive by 7 am on Friday, as the veteran actor had to leave for a visa application appointment and then head to Khandala. That conversation turned out to be their last, as when Mishra arrived at Puri’s home the next day, he’d passed away.

Speaking to mid-day Mishra said, “On Thursday night, while I was leaving for home sahab (Om Puri) told me to reach his residence by 7 am because he had an appointment for visa application at the American Consulate. He had told me that after the work at consulate is completed, we would leave for Khandala and spend two days at his bungalow which is being renovated.” It wasn’t to be though as the actor passed away suddenly.

Mishra’s memories of Puri

“It is very sad that sahab is no more. He was a very nice person and has always been helpful to everyone. He had been telling me that on January 14 he would come with me to my village in Gorakhpur. I told him he was always welcome. He also said that after returning from Gorakhpur, he’d start with his assignments. But before that could happen, this tragic incident did,” Mishra told mid-day.

Om Puri's driver of 24 years

Driver seeks fair probe

Following the recoding of his statement by the Oshiwara police, Puri’s driver of 24 years, Mishra, demanded that the police conduct a fair probe in his death. The Oshiwara police have recorded the statements of Mishra and film producer Khalid Kidwai in the matter and filed an accidental death report. They are now awaiting the forensic reports to understand the circumstances in which Puri could have died.

Mishra said, "With his death, everything is over for me. I do not wish to work anymore. The police are investigating and I seek a fair probe… sab doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani hone chahiye (everything should come out clearly). I do not know what happened after I left for the day, but I can say that he was a person who would not hurt anyone.”