How PM Narendra Modi turned saviour for a 10-day-old girl

The infant from Dibrugarh, Assam for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved as a saviour. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention has given a chance of life to a 10-day-old infant from Dibrugarh in Assam who is suffering from a rare medical condition.

The child was diagnosed with meconium aspiration syndrome - a condition in which the baby's stool enters its lungs. The new-born girl was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for life-saving treatment from Assam after PM Narendra Modi intervened to ensure a traffic-free passage for the medical transport team.

The child was successfully airlifted to a city-based hospital in New Delhi.



According to Neelam Kler, Chairman of Neonatology at SRGH, "The child suffers from a rare medical problem in which the baby passes stool in the mother's womb and it enters the lungs creating extreme respiratory problems. Meconium aspiration syndrome leads to low oxygen and poor ventilatory effort. The pressure on the newbaby's lungs remains high. The profusion is poor and keeps the clean and unclean blood mixed in the mother's womb.

The baby required very high ventilatory support when brought to the hospital, as she had extreme breathing difficulty in lungs, followed by kidney functions. She was not only weak but also had bleeding in her lungs. Immediately she was put on a system of medication to improve profusion in the body, which is through pumping of the heart.

After severe medical attention, the baby's blood pressure has improved and is currently undergoing medication to improve profusion.

The baby is still on very high ventilator settings as in such cases, the rate of mortality is high. She is stable right now but not completely out of danger.