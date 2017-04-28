How Pune man went from slums to magistrate's chair



Rahul Balbhim Pol. Pic/Mandar Tannu

Pune: This Pune-based slumdweller's life is a true reflection of the saying – Behind every successful man there is a successful woman. Rahul Balbhim Pol's (37) wife Shaiyra Shaikh alias Sangink, who is a lawyer by profession, literally turned his life around when she entered it. After failing in Std X, Rahul got into bad company and was on the path of becoming a goon, but later Shaiyra motivated him to appear for the Public Service Commission examination, which he cleared this year after multiple attempts. His years of hard work is set to pay off; he will join as the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in June.

Motivational path

Rahul's mother, Jijamata, works as a domestic help and his father is an autorickshaw driver. He married Shaiyra nine years ago, after which she encouraged him to pursue law and also helped him in his studies.



Recalling his past, Rahul said, "My parents took a lot of pain to educate me, but I failed in my Std X examination. With no option left, I had planned to become a goon. But later, I decided to sit the exam once again, and that is when I cleared it. Thereafter, I completed my BCom and landed a marketing job. At that time, I met Shaiyra and married her."

'It's all because of her'

He further said, "Shaiyra motivated me a lot. She is my pillar of strength. Whatever I am today is because of her. I have been practising as a lawyer since 2011. As I wished to do something for society, I started preparing for the Public Service Commission examination and finally cleared it this year."

He said he wants to help the poor and underprivileged people "who have little understanding of the law and have to wait for justice."

Jijamata (55) said, "It is a proud moment for me as I wanted my son to become a lawyer. He has asked me to stop working as a maid, but I still haven't decided anything about it."