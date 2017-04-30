Mumbai: How Saifee Hospital is ensuring it's not blamed for Eman Ahmed's future health issues



Dr Lakdawala and BJP leader Shaina NC comment on the case. Pic/Bipin Kokate

As Eman Ahmed prepares to be transferred to Abu Dhabi, the doctors and management at Saifee Hospital want to immunise themselves against any further allegations from her family. Before she leaves, the hospital intends to get Eman's family and new doctors to sign off on a detailed health report to ensure that they are not blamed for any future health issues.

Long story short

In December, mid-day was the first to break the story when Eman —pegged as the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg — decided to come to Mumbai for a life-saving surgery by bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. Since her arrival here in February, Eman has dropped down to 176 kg, but she is now suffering from seizures. Last week, Eman's sister Shaimaa uploaded a scathing video online, accusing Dr Lakdawala of washing his hands off the case and asking Eman to leave despite her condition. The doctor defended himself saying that he had fulfilled his promise of reducing Eman's weight until she could sit up on her own. Post the fallout between Shaimaa and Dr Lakdawala, doctors from Abu Dhabi, UAE, offered to treat Eman further.

"Despite Lakdawala putting his career at stake for Eman, he is at the receiving end of these allegations. Once Eman is out of India, Shaimaa will not hesitate to make further allegations. Hence, we have decided to put everything in black and white before Eman is shifted," said a hospital official.

Doctor says

Dr Lakdawala confirmed: "Before discharge, Eman's latest health report will be handed over to Shaimaa and the doctors who will assist Eman while flying out from Mumbai. They will be asked to sign the report. I will pray for the speedy recovery and good health of the patient. But, after shifting her to Abu Dhabi, if there is any change in her health, I, Saifee hospital, or the Indian medical fraternity, should not be blamed for it."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC defended Saifee Hospital and Dr Lakdawala. "Instead of praising India and its medical fraternity, the patient's relatives are defaming the doctors. Shaimaa should offer an apology for whatever damage she has done," she told the media.