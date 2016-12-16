How Sheena Bora killing inspired cops to solve rape case in Satara



Manik Shinde confessed after his wife threatened to commit suicide

Four years after her murder, Sheena Bora has helped another wronged woman find justice. Haunted by the memory of how the 25-year-old was brutally killed in a car, the BKC police had a sense of déjà vu when they found bloodstains in another car that they were investigating in a theft case. Determined to get to the bottom of it, the cops questioned the accused repeatedly, until he finally confessed to raping a woman in the vehicle.

The accused was identified as Manik Shinde (40), a resident of Malwani who served as a driver for diamond merchant Rajesh Maniyar (38). On November 18, Shinde dropped his boss at his office in BKC, but never returned. A couple of days later, he called back with a cock-and-bull story about two men hijacking the Innova, and leaving him stranded in Satara. Maniyar filed a complaint at the BKC police station. On November 22, the police found Shinde and the car, but were taken aback when they found blood and long strands of hair during the panchnama. "We remembered how Sheena Bora was murdered in a car and the bloodstains made us suspect that this car too had witnessed a serious crime," said an officer.

Wife threatens suicide

The police called Shinde's wife and asked her whether he was involved with any other woman. She revealed that he also had a girlfriend, but the police soon discovered that she was not the victim. At this point, Shinde's wife threatened her husband to tell the truth or she and their two children would commit suicide. He broke down and spilled the beans to the police, eight days after his arrest.



It took three years for Sheena Bora's (right) murder to come to light

Gory rape

"He told the cops that he used to have frequent arguments with his girlfriend and his wife. On November 18, he was upset and decided to go to his hometown in Satara in his boss' car. On the way, he spotted a woman and offered to pay her for sex. But when the woman got into the car, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and forced himself on her," said another cop.

The BKC police contacted the Satara city police and realised that the victim had lodged a rape complaint there on November 19, and mentioned a black Innova. Three days ago, the BKC police handed Shinde over to the Satara police for the rape case investigation. Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Nale of Satara city police, said, "A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and we took the accused's custody from the BKC police. He is now in judicial custody."