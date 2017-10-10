The city's lifeline paused for a good 20 minutes last night to welcome a new life into the world. In the second incident this year of a delivery taking place within station premises, a Kalwa resident delivered a baby girl at Dadar station around 10.20 pm. Salma Shaikh, 26, was aided by a doctor from a One Rupee Clinic, set up across stations to help commuters during medical emergencies, as well as women Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

Dr Prajwalit and the RPF and GRP personnel, who helped deliver the baby

Shaikh was on her way to KEM Hospital when the incident took place. Inspector Satish Memon of the RPF said, "As her due date was close, Shaikh was on her way to the hospital to get admitted, but she went into labour on the train, near Parel. One of our on-duty constables, Mamta Singh, received a call on the railway helpline around 10.18 pm about a woman who had gone into labour. She immediately alerted Dadar RPF constable Nita Majhi, who contacted the medical team at the Dadar One Rupee Clinic. The emergency medical room doctor was summoned to the handicapped coach on the Kalyan end of the train, where the delivery took place. Soon after the delivery, the mother and newborn were shifted to KEM hospital for further treatment."

Meanwhile, the train remained stationed at Dadar from 10.20 pm to 10.41 pm, which delayed a few CST bound slow trains on the same line. Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of the One Rupee Clinic, said, "Our doctor on emergency duty, Dr Prajwalit, attended to the pregnant woman with the help of the police personnel present at Dadar station. It was a joint effort, but hardly the first such instance."

Salma's mother, Hamida Shaikh, said, "We are really grateful to the RPF and GRP personnel, who helped secure the area, and the doctor, who supervised Salma's delivery."