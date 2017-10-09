Ferry services between Howrah and Kolkata were suspended temporarily due to heavy rains and strong crosswind across Kolkata's Hooghly River on Monday.

Waterlogged streets of Kolkata. Pic/ PTI

Fishermen have been advised not to go near the water body keeping in mind the safety concerns of the fishermen. The battering rain and stormy weather have also affected the rail transportation in some parts of the state. Sub-urban train services were affected in Howrah and Sealdah due to heavy rain and strong winds.

Earlier on Monday, departure of flights from Kolkata Airport was halted due to strong crosswinds and 23 domestic flights were diverted.