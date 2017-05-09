HPBOSE Result 2017: HP Board 10th Result 2017 finally declared; check hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2017 online. The results are finally declared today (May 9) at 4 pm on the board's official website - hpbose.org.

Students can also check the results and latest news regarding the HP Board 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The results will be available on official site - www.hpbose.org but you can check it on Jagran Josh.

For class 10 students, HP Board 10th Result 2017 is the first major results for them to kickstart their career.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 10th Result 2017

>> Log on to hp10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter roll number in the space provided.

>> Click submit to view result.

>> Download the results in PDF format

This year also, the results for HPBOSE 10th Class Results 2017 will come out almost at the same time like last year and the board plans to be consistent for the benefit of students. Every year more than 3 lakh students appear for board exams conducted by The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. HPBOSE also regulates affiliated schools.