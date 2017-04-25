HPBOSE Result 2017: HP Board 12th Result 2017 declared; check your results at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) students will soon be able to check their HP Board 12th Result 2017 online.

The results are out on the HPBOSE's official website - hpbose.org.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 12th Result 2017

- Log on to hp12.jagranjosh.com

- Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

- Enter roll number in the space provided

- Click submit to view result