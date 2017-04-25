HPBOSE Result 2017: HP Board 12th Result 2017 to be announced at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) students will soon be able to check their HPBOSE result 2017 online. The results are likely to be declared today (April 25) on the board's official website - hpbose.org.

It is believed that just like last year, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2017 on April 25.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 12th Result 2017

- Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

- Enter roll number in the space provided

- Click submit to view result

About the HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) headquartered in Dharamshala has more than 8000 schools under it's aegis, which function under the board's guidelines. The board conducts HP Board 12th Examination and HP Board 10th examination on a yearly basis.