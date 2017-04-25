HPBOSE Result 2017: HP Board 12th Result 2017 to be announced at www.hpbose.org on April 25

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2017 online on April 25 at around 10 am. The results will be declared on the board's official website - hpbose.org.

It is believed that just like last year, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2017 on April 25.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 12th Result 2017

- Log on to hp12.jagranjosh.com

- Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

- Enter roll number in the space provided

- Click submit to view result