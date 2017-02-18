Hrithik Roshan's mom, top execs raise Rs 35 lakh for world's heaviest woman Eman

While the Saifee Hospital collects the Rs 1 crore required for the bariatric surgery of Eman Ahmed, the world’s heaviest woman, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky has come forward to help her, in cash and kind. She donated Rs 10 lakh for the operation a day before Eman landed in the city. Pinky is now waiting for the hospital’s nod to meet Eman soon and encourage her on her journey.

Eman Ahmed with her doctor Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Confirming the news, Pinky’s husband, director Rakesh Roshan said, “My wife has donated R10 lakh for Eman.” When mid-day spoke to Pinky, she said that she has been following news reports on Eman for the almost three months now and wanted to help her in any way she could, so she donated the money before Eman landed in the city.



Pinky Roshan and her daughter Sunaina will be visiting Eman soon

She said, “I was really touched when I first read about her in the newspaper. Since then, I have been following all the news about her and praying for her. So, I thought of donating the money if it could help her in anyway. I cannot imagine that a person has been bedridden for 25 years. Because of her, the whole country has come together.”

Waiting to meet her

“I am planning to go and meet her with my daughter to encourage her. No work is bigger than saving anyone’s life. I don’t want to help her only monetarily, but physically too. I want to help her by doing stuff for her,” she added. “I will visit her as soon as I get permission from the hospital,” she said.

When asked if her son Hrithik would also be visiting Eman, she said, “He is not in India right now, so I cannot comment on it.” The Roshan family is known for their generous nature. Last week, mid-day reported how Hrithik Roshan has pledged to donate his eyes, after getting inspired while shooting for his movie ‘Kaabil,’ where he played the role of a visually challenged man.

Doing their bit for Eman

Apart from Pinky, others have also come forward in donating whatever they can to aid Eman’s life-saving surgery. The Saifee Hospital is trying to collect Rs 1 crore for the procedure. Through an online crowd funding campaign on the website BitGiving.com, with the name, ‘Help Save Eman’, they are trying to raise Rs 50 lakh. People are trying their best to assist Eman economically, even with the simplest donation of Rs 100.

Husain Rupawala, a small-time businessman who donated Rs 100 on Tuesday said, “Every drop of water forms an ocean, so I donated Rs 100.” Rohit Gupta, chairman of Sony entertainment, who has donated Rs 50,000, said, “I have donated on humanitarian grounds. The girl, who has been bed-ridden for more than two decades, has got a ray of hope now. So, I thought it is the best way to support her.” So far, the hospital has been able to collect Rs 35 lakh, which includes Rs 17 lakh from the online campaign.

No foreign currency, please

“We are trying to raise funds and people across the world are approaching us to help Eman but we aren’t accepting foreign currency because of the legalities and complications. We are accepting the smallest of donations from people who are giving the money with love and care for Eman,” said Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon who is treating Eman.