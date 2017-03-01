HSC exams: Childhood friend comes to visually-impaired teen's rescue

17-yr-old agrees to be writer after her mum's struggles to find one from govt portal end in naught



Jinha Shah with her daughter Vishwa (c), who has lost 60% of her vision, and the latter's friend Riya Anandpar, who wrote the paper

A visually-impaired student, who has lost 60% of her vision, appeared for the first HSC paper with the help of her childhood friend.

Vishwa Shah (18) from Nagindas Khandwal college in Malad, said, "I like writing and I aim to study literature. But keeping the time limit and my poor vision in mind, I couldn't take any risk during the board exam, and hence, my friend wrote the paper for me."

Vishwa and her friend Riya Anandpar (17) stay in the same building at Mahavirnagar in Kandivli (West).

"I was happy that I could help her. She is a very bright student. And because we have known each other since long, I was able to coordinate with her to do this at a short notice," said Anandpar, a student at the same college.

Vishwa's mother Jinha, who struggled for a month to find a writer for her, alleged that the government resolution on writer bank introduced on January 16 was of no use.

"I saw an article on the state government introducing a portal called 'writer bank' to register all those wanting to volunteer to write for special children. But when I opened the portal, it was just for the writers to register. There was no information or any helpline number for parents on how we could reach one of these writers," she said.