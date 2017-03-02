HSC exams: Mumbai division received 622 late applications day before the first exam



Representational pic

The state board's new rule allowing students to apply for the exams as late as on the day of the first exam is causing all sorts of problems for the Mumbai division of the board. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination commenced on February 28, the Mumbai division received more than 600 applications from students applying under the latecomers' category.

Even though the penalty fee is high, students continued to apply late. Board officials are worried that this will give rise to malpractices, as there is not enough time for the office to verify eligibility of these candidates.

December deadline

Traditionally, application for the State Board examination ends in December, two months before the exams begin. However, under the new system, introduced three years ago, a candidate can submit an application as late as a day before the first exam.

While the regular fee for the exam application is Rs 350 per student, latecomers have to pay a penalty at the rate of R50 to Rs 100 a day depending on the delay. Candidates applying one day prior to the examination, end up paying almost Rs 5,000 as application fee.

“The system was introduced so that candidates do not lose an entire academic year because they could not submit their application on time due to unforeseen circumstances. But, how are we supposed to verify the authenticity of the candidate if the application comes to us just a day before the examination?” asked a senior level official from the Mumbai division.

This year, on February 25, 622 candidates submitted their applications. One candidate was even allowed to apply on the day of the examination and he appeared at a centre close to the board office where he began his paper half-an-hour late. "These last minute additions also add to difficulties in accommodating them at examination centres. Seating arrangements are finalised depending on the final count after the deadline of the application process. Students coming in at the last moment are bound to cause chaos," said another official.

'No chance of malpractice'

Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai division, confirmed the number of late applications. But, he denied that this could lead to malpractices. "An additional number of students did add to certain changes in seating arrangements. However, there is no chance that bogus candidates could take advantage of the system as their applications come through schools with attested copies by principals."