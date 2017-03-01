HSC Exams: Mumbai traffic department plays good cop for students in a rush

Joint CP (traffic) says his men have been told to be lenient towards minor violations by those in a hurry to reach exam centres



Pic/Satej Shinde

Board exam is a time for much stress and worry for youngsters, and the traffic department understands that well.

And hence, to not add to the students' tension, policemen took a lenient approach with those who violated traffic norms in trying to reach their centres on time on Day 1 of the HSC exam.

Most of them were let off with warnings after the traffic department was issued an order from higher-ups to not come down hard on students for violation of minor rules.

Higher order

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Milind Bharambe told mid-day, "I conveyed a verbal message to my department to be helpful and lenient towards students going for their HSC exam. We have deployed more policemen in the areas of exam centres so that parents and students don't get stuck in traffic."

"We are not in favour of students breaking traffic rules, but we will be supportive if they are getting late. So minor mistakes in a rush to reach the centre are fine, but rash driving, which can cause accidents, won't be overlooked, and those caught doing that will face strict action," he clarified.

Smooth ride

A student from Ghanshyamdas Saraf College said, "I took my scooter to reach St. Joseph High School in Orlem, and it was a smooth ride, thanks to the senior police officer's order. Usually, we are always wary of being stopped for licence or some or the other issue."

Principal Sujata Arun Karmarkar said students made it to the centre on time as the traffic situation was well managed. "We have also opened our parking space for HSC students," she added.

"I don't think any student coming to our college for the exam faced a traffic issue. In fact, till now, I haven't come across any report of any HSC student facing a traffic issue on exam day. Even locals have been cooperative and allowed students to park their vehicles outside the college campus and around residential buildings for the duration of the exam," said Chaitaly Chakraborty, principal of Thakur college in Kandivli (East).