HSC exams: Not a paper leak, states Education Minister Vinod Tawde

Education Minister Vinod Tawde

Instead of taking serious cognisance of malpractices during Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, Education Minister Vinod Tawde would rather quibble over technicalities.

He has refused to term the leak of Marathi and Secretarial Practice papers on WhatsApp last week just 15 minutes prior to the examination as paper leaks. His justification: The papers were leaked after most students entered the examination halls. “Hence, it's not right to call them paper leaks," he clarified to mid-day.

The education minister, however, added, "We are taking measures to prevent future paper leaks."

mid-day’s report on March 3 on the Marathi paper leak

As if taking cue from their boss, authorities of State Board's Mumbai division have filed a complaint with the Navi Mumbai crime branch of only malpractices during the examinations.

"We have lodged an FIR based on the malpractices plaguing the system, not on the leaks, said DG Jagtap, secretary, State Board, Mumbai division. Asked why the hesitation to plainly call them paper leaks, he refused to comment, saying the matter is under investigation.

The state of denial has left educationists fuming. "Regar­dless of whether questions are leaked the day before or 15 minutes prior to an examination, it's a paper leak. Denying it will not solve the problem," said Ramkant Pandey, CEO of Bansidhar Aggarwal Junior College, Wadala.