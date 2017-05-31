HSC results: From next year, late entry is no entry for students

The Maharashtra state Board has mooted that to prevent paper leaks, students have to reach the exam centre one hour before exam time



Next year, on exam nights, set your alarm clocks for an entire hour in advance. Gone are the days when students could walk into an exam half-an-hour late and still be administered the paper. If a new proposal mooted by the Maharashtra state board — in light of the number of paper leaks — gets the government nod, students may have to reach the examination hall one hour prior.

New system proposed

"Incidents of question paper images going viral on WhatsApp during this HSC examination has prompted us in this direction. So we have planned to stop late-entry into examination halls. With the new system, students will have to reach the exam hall one hour before the paper begins," said Gangadhar Mamhane, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, after he declared the HSC result yesterday in a press conference at Pune.

"Considering practical issues such as traffic, etc, we permitted late entry, but now it is time to scrutinise such practices to stop malpractices. This is one of the suggestions being discussed by the committee formed by the state government to avoid paper leak cases," added Mamhane.

School guilty

Mamhane also spoke about de-affiliation of the Mount Mary School in Virar after its principal and trustee were found guilty of circulating question papers. "We have submitted a report to the state government to cancel the affiliation of this school." Following the specific case, question paper bundles will now be opened inside the examination hall instead of the administrative office of school or college. "In this Virar school, question paper bundles were opened inside the principal's office. Now, it will be in front of students and in the open for everybody. This may help avoiding malpractices," said Mamhane.

All on board?

Anil Deshmukh, from the Junior College Teachers' Association said, "In a city like Mumbai, it is certainly not convenient for students to reach one hour before the paper. Exams are generally scheduled at 11 am, so does the board expect students to leave homes at 7 am if exam centres are far from their residences? Instead, authorities should take strict action against the guilty so that they don't indulge in such acts in future."

1.2K Students whose HSC results have been kept reserved