HSC results: Meet the Mumbai toppers from Arts, Commerce and Science streams

Though the board has stopped declaring toppers to save students the stress of comparison, these are a few top scorers in the three streams from Mumbai

STUDENT: Aneesh Shetty

COLLEGE: Pace Junior Science College, Nerul

STREAM: Science

SCORE: 95.69%

"During the exam, I found the question paper to be a little tricky so honestly, I expected just around 90 per cent. This 95.69 per cent is a really big surprise for me. I scored 200/200 in electrical maintenance, which is also something I didn't expect," said Aneesh. After having recently appeared for JEE advance, he now aspires to get admission to an IIT.

STUDENT: Siddhesh Sherkar

COLLEGE: RA Podar College, Matunga

STREAM: Commerce

SCORE: 94.92%

'Accept your weakness and start working on it from the start to achieves your goal," is how Sherkar aced his HSC exam and topped in his college. "Before HSC, I have never topped in my school or college, so this is really overwhelming. This time, I was really focused and I knew I needed to improve in Economics, so I started working on it since the very start of the year, said Siddhesh. With this in the bag, he now wants to pursue a career as a CA.

STUDENT: Divya Kavungal

COLLEGE: Ruia College

STREAM: Arts

SCORE: 93.23%

She topped the Arts stream, but is also a certified graphics designer who is learning to sketch too. But none of them are a part of her plan for the future. "Every year, I set a new goal; acing HSC was a part of it. I like learning new things. I don't aim to become a constant topper, but I think learning your subject perfectly is a key to achievement," she said. Next up, a BA in Psychology.