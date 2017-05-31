HSC results: Six pairs of twins from Jai Hind College ace the exams

It is a moment of pride for Mumbai's Jai Hind College, as six pairs of twins have scored marks that reflect the similarity in their hard work for the HSC exams

Students: Linda and Lara Borges

score: 90.61% and 86.46% respectively

Despite being twins, Linda and Lara have always enjoyed their individuality and all the credit for it goes to their mother. But when they came together for their HSC exams, it was nothing less than an adventure for them. "Since childhood we have been going to different tuitions and different schools. We even have different groups of friends. But this year it was a new experience as we studied together for the HSC exams," said Linda. Both the sisters want to pursue their career in the corporate sector.

Students: Kajal and Kiran Pallathery

score: 73.03% and 79.69% respectively

"Usually there is a difference of just one per cent in our marks, but this time the gap is huge. However, it doesn't make a difference, as we have a common goal in life. We are always there for each other," said Kajal and Kiran. Both of them wish to pursue Chartered Accountancy.

Students: Samay and Shikhar Seth

score: 80% and 79% respectively

Samay and Shikhar were just five years old when their family discovered they were suffering from Learning Disability and Attention Deficient Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), but this has never proved to be a hindrance in their way to success. "We knew from childhood that we had learning problems. We have always studied together and scored well. Being together has given us a lot of strength," said Samay and Shikhar.

Students: Anish and Aniruddha Kothari

score: 89.53% and 87.23% respectively

Speaking about how they prepared for the exams, Anish and Aniruddha said, "We always set a common deadline for every chapter we take up, as it helps us. It's real fun to be each others study partners."

Students: Disha and Sagar Psangwani

score: 65% and 69.3% respectively

Disha and Sagar have nothing in common. Hence, nobody believes that they are twins, till their results are declared. "Every time our results come out, there is hardly any difference between our scores," said Disha.

Students: Rhea and Rashi Jethwani

score: 75.24% and 74.9% respectively

Studying has always been fun for the Jethwani sisters. "We are blessed to have each other. Even if we have to study for the entire day, we never get bored. Studying together is the best part of being twins," said Rashi and Rhea.