HSC results: These 6 students who aced the exams against all odds will inspire you

Breaking all records

Student: Monicka Parmar

College: VES Tulsi Technical Institute

Score: 93% in MCVC

Monicka opted for the Minimum Competency Vocational Courses (MCVC) to financially support her family. She made them proud by breaking all past records in the stream in her college. Monicka, who has been working in a Vashi hospital's X-ray department, said, “Now I will take admission to a Bachelor of Para Medical Training course,” said Monicka, adding, “I really want to work in an industry where I can help ailing patients.”





She's a fighter

Student: Sneha Ari

College: Bhavan's College

Score: 60% in Science

Sneha almost fought off blood cancer while giving her exams, and was looking forward to pursuing computer science post HSC, but the disease relapsed, sending her back to the hospital. She will need a bone-marrow transplant, but despite all of it, Sneha remains positive, “I am happy with the score. I know I am unwell currently and it will take another six months to complete the treatment, but I am hopeful that in the next academic year, I will be able to take admission in a degree course.”

Maid of steel

Student: Diksha Aareykar

College: Dr Rammanohar Lohia Night Junior College

Score: 63.54% in Arts

After her husband passed away two years ago, Diksha was clueless about what she should do to earn a living for herself and her two children. “I started doing working as a domestic help, but later decided to appear for HSC exams so that I could get a good job and have a bright future for my children,” said Diksha.





Singing to her dreams

Student: Nidhi Dedhia

College: KJ Somaiya College

Score: 72% in Arts

Nidhi Dedhia, who has had albinism since her birth, has only 25% visibility, but she hardly considers it a challenge. Nidhi wants to give out the message that no challenge can stop anyone from pursuing their dreams. An aspiring singer, Nidhi is already classically trained, but will continue to pursue a degree course in the same college.

Salesman to CA

Student: Amar Sunil Shinde

College: Poona Night High School

Score: 80.15% in Commerce

Amar, a salesman in a gold jewellery store, said, “I would study for two hours early in the morning and then attend night college after work. I want to pursue chartered accountancy or opt for a government job.”





Waiter to government officer

Student: Vitthol Deshmukh

College: Poona Night High School

Score: 79.21% in Arts

Vitthol, a waiter in a restaurant, said, “I come from a drought-affected area, but I did not want to give up on my studies. So I came to Pune. I want to be a government officer and work on rural education.”