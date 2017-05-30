HSC results out; Mumbai disappoints with 88 per cent pass percentage

Representational Pic

Mumbai has fared below expectations in the HSC examinations, whose results were declared today. It registered pass percentage of 88.21.

According to state board officials in Pune, Konkan topped with 95.20 per cent.

A total of 12,49,406 students from 14,31,355 passed. There has been an improvement of 4 in the pass percentage in Maharashtra. Once again, girls outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 93.05. Boys recorded 86.65 per cent.

Stream-wise, science students topped (95.85 per cent), followed by commerce (90.57) and arts (81.91).

Check your exam results here