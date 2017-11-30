HSE board passes rule stating students can't leave exam hall till time is up

In view of the increasing number of paper leak cases, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has come up with a set of rules and regulations to avoid such instances

In view of the increasing number of paper leak cases, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has come up with a set of rules and regulations to avoid such instances. While declaring the final timetable for the state board examinations, the authorities said that students would not be allowed to enter the exam hall late and leave before the paper gets over.

Confirming the development, a board official said that in order to avoid the panic over paper leaks that happened last year, the authorities have decided to follow simple rules, which have already been implemented by other examination bodies. He further said that if a paper is scheduled for 11am to 2pm, candidates would not be allowed to enter the hall after 11 am and leave until the exam gets over.

Speaking to mid-day, Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of MSBSHSE, said, "These are some precautionary measures that we are taking. Last year, an hour after some of the exams started, images of question papers went viral on social media. Many got scared at the thought that the papers were leaked. We are not bringing in anything new. Several examination bodies already follow these rules."

He further said, "If candidates get late for some genuine reason then we may consider letting them in. But such decisions will be taken later if required. We want all students to reach their respective examination centres on time. The rules further mention that if a student wants to take a washroom break, then the examiner has to ensure that he/she does not take the question paper along."

Exam dates

According to the timetable, the HSC (Std XII) examination will be held from February 21 to March 20 and SSC (Std X) examination will be held from March 1 to March 24.

