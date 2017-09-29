Kim Kardashian West@KimKardashian
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
Larry King@kingsthings
Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.
Paris Hilton@ParisHilton
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. #RIPHef. He was a #legend innovator and one of a kind.
Patton Oswalt@pattonoswalt
As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner's body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around.
Ramesh Srivats@rameshsrivats
Hugh Hefner. From STRIP to TRIP to RIP.
Nancy Sinatra@NancySinatra
One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.
