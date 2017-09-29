Kim Kardashian West@KimKardashian

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo

Larry King@kingsthings

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.

Paris Hilton@ParisHilton

So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. #RIPHef. He was a #legend innovator and one of a kind.

Patton Oswalt@pattonoswalt

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner's body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around.

Ramesh Srivats@rameshsrivats

Hugh Hefner. From STRIP to TRIP to RIP.

Nancy Sinatra@NancySinatra

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.