Humiliating! Woman told to squeeze breasts to prove lactation at airport

A Singaporean woman Gayathiri Bose has filed a complaint with German police alleging that she was told to squeeze her breast at Frankurt airport security to prove she was lactating.

Gayathiri Bose told the BBC she was 'humiliated' by the experience and would explore formal legal action. She said police at Frankfurt Airport were suspicious because she was carrying a breast pump but travelling without her baby. German police declined to comment to the BBC on the specific allegations. But they said such measures were "clearly" not part of routine procedure. 'Where is your baby?'

The 33-year-old Singaporean was travelling alone and was on her way to board a flight to Paris last Thursday when she was stopped at the security screening station. Bose said that she was taken aside for interrogation after her carry-on bag, which contained her breast pump, went through the X-ray machine, she was taken aside for questioning.

She said that in an incredulous tone, they asked her that if she is breastfeeding then where is her baby?. Bose said the officers did not seem to believe her when she insisted the device was a breast pump. They kept her passport and she was then led to a room by a female police officer for further questioning, she said.

Christian Altenhofen, spokesman for the German federal police unit at Frankfurt Airport, told the BBC that he could not comment on the incident 'for reasons of data protection'. "If a suspected explosive is detected at an air safety control point, the baggage and the person must be searched. The measures you have described for a breastfeeding mother are clearly not included.