Hummingbird egg holds up USD 70mn bridge project



The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in California. Pic/AP



San Francisco: An unborn hummingbird is getting in the way of a big bridge project in the San Francisco Bay area.

The discovery of a nest and egg in a tree is stalling the start of upgrades on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge about 30 miles north of San Francisco, officials said.

The species, Anna's Hummingbird, is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act that forbids the removal of the egg and offers other protections to birds.

The nest — about half the size of a fist — was discovered about a week ago when work was set to begin. It was found on the Richmond side of the $70 million bridge project, in one of about two dozen trees that were to be removed to widen the freeway, officials said.

The egg could delay work on the bridge for a few weeks